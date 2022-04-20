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Ordained To Eternal Life
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20 views • April 20, 2022
Acts 13:48 | View whole chapter | See verse in context
And when the Gentiles heard this, they were glad, and glorified the word of the Lord: and as many as were ordained to eternal life believed.
And when the Gentiles heard this, they were glad, and glorified the word of the Lord: and as many as were ordained to eternal life believed.
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