Science Venom, Flat Earth & Bible Hermeneutics

March 5th, 2017

This is part VI of an ongoing series on Biblical cosmology, creation, and the war between what is falsely called "science." With the great war over what is Bible truth, the section on Biblical hermeneutics is an absolute must for every Christian to hear and understand. We do not get to make up our own private interpretations of Scripture. We all must learn what it means to rightly divide the Word of God. And we must stand for the truth of God's Word on every subject...including God's flat earth and the firmament of His power.