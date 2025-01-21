BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
First Two Jan 6 Prisoners Released after Trumps Day 1 Pardon, just before midnight last night
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
239 views • 3 months ago

First two Jan 6 prisoners released after Trumps Day 1 pardon 

Two brothers convicted in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack became the first of the rioters to be freed late Monday after President Trump issued Day 1 pardons to hundreds of the participants.

Andrew and Matthew Valentin, from Stroudsburg, Pa., were released from the Central Detention Facility in Washington, DC, just before midnight, Trump administration officials announced outside the jail — adding that Elon Musk was “the mastermind” behind their sudden freedom.

“The first two January 6 defendants have been released. This is a few hours after President Trump signed his historic pardon,” the White House liaison to the Justice Department, Paul Ingrassia, told reporters, calling the pardon a “monumental moment in our history.”

Added photo thumbnail. 

First Jan 6 prisoners to be released from DC Jail after Donald Trump's presidential pardon

"Brothers Andrew and Matthew Valentin are the first J6 prisoners to be released from DC Jail after the presidential pardon. I was boots on (the) ground to ensure this was executed," the Head of Security Engineering of X wrote on his page, at Christopher Stanley@cstanley

Read more at https://nypost.com/2025/01/21/us-news...

