**UPDATE**MAJOR FIRES ACROSS WHOLE PLATE - UNREST- DUCHSINSE REPORT
BeadHappyDBA
Published a day ago |
Thank you for watching [email protected]

source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6aU99MvfEc

source description:

Things have gone next level with the fires across the plate, as I show in this video. New York City under serious smoke, the whole country seeing some version of the Canadian fire smoke. This update covers almost all locations on the planet , as well as the fires in Canada, USA and Mexico. Kilauea Volcano eruption coverage from Doing Hawaii and Two Pineapples! Links here: Doing Hawaii channel:    / @uc-i69tojp1jjgus...   Two Pineapples channel:    / @twopineapples   Much love during wild times. Don't be scared, be prepared!




Keywords
environmentearthweathercanadafirewildfiresunrestwildfireplateearth plate

