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Vision of big ben predicts move of god
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40 views • February 03, 2021
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I received a prophetic vision from God that reveals a great end time out pouring of God's Spirit is soon to take place.
MALACHI 3
2 “But for you who fear my name, the Sun of Righteousness will rise with healing in his wings. And you will go free, leaping with joy like calves let out to pasture.
18 Then you will again see the difference between the righteous and the wicked, between those who serve God and those who do not.”
JOIN OUR FORUM CALLED: harvestershub@ tapatalk.com and find out what 11:11 and 44:4 really mean.
Thanks,
Ranger
I received a prophetic vision from God that reveals a great end time out pouring of God's Spirit is soon to take place.
MALACHI 3
2 “But for you who fear my name, the Sun of Righteousness will rise with healing in his wings. And you will go free, leaping with joy like calves let out to pasture.
18 Then you will again see the difference between the righteous and the wicked, between those who serve God and those who do not.”
JOIN OUR FORUM CALLED: harvestershub@ tapatalk.com and find out what 11:11 and 44:4 really mean.
Thanks,
Ranger
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