Presidential Candidate RFK Jr. Speaks about Israel as an American Colonial Project
Published 15 hours ago

"Israel is our ambassador, it's our presence, our spearhead in the Middle East and it gives us ears and eyes in the Middle East."

Presidential candidate RFK Jr. speaks about Israel as an American colonial project.

"Israel is our ambassador, it's our presence, our spearhead in the Middle East and it gives us ears and eyes in the Middle East. it is an important part of the American order and affairs, and that without it, Russia and Chinas would have a monopoly on resources, 90% of the oil suppy, and that would be cataclysmic for the US national interests."

Cynthia... I've seen so much of this from him. Very disappointing...

