2nd Timothy 3:13 “But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived.”

I have taken 2 videos by Greg Reese and combined them because they describe the propaganda and deception that the whole of the world is subjected to in these End Times.

Biblical Views About the End Times - Preterism and the End Times Psyop theory

Antisemitism and the Origin of Hate Speech - Mind control is a real threat and we are all affected

Who is behind it? See companion article and find out!

See companion article here - https://www.online-ministries.org/deceived-and-being-deceived/



