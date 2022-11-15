The Refounders Party stands for a constitutional representative republic of the people, by the people, for the people.

The Refounders Party stands for fairly elected public officials whom solemnly swear on the Holy Bible to justly and truthfully serve their people by fully understanding and upholding their oath of office and by following the Constitution, the supreme law of the United States of America.

The Refounders Party stands for honoring We The People’s God given unalienable rights granted to each and every American at birth by our heavenly father and creator.

