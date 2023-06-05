https://gettr.com/post/p2irsm087ea
0601 Ava on Matta of Fact
When the CCP is looking to take down the number one enemy of the totalitarian regime. They're going to resort to many people, not just one person. They never pick one side.
當中共想要打倒極權政權的頭號敵人時。 他們會采取很多人，而不僅僅是一個人。他們永遠不會只選擇一方。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@nfscspeaks @theeman0924
@mosenglish @moschinese
