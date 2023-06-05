Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
When the CCP is looking to take down the number one enemy of the totalitarian regime. They're going to resort to many people, not just one person. They never pick one side.
14 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2irsm087ea

0601 Ava on Matta of Fact

When the CCP is looking to take down the number one enemy of the totalitarian regime. They're going to resort to many people, not just one person. They never pick one side.

當中共想要打倒極權政權的頭號敵人時。 他們會采取很多人，而不僅僅是一個人。他們永遠不會只選擇一方。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@nfscspeaks @theeman0924

@mosenglish @moschinese



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket