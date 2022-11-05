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Alex Jones has only just begun to fight against the globalist forces attempting to silence him! [This video just got deleted on YouTube!!!]
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Tyranny looms as digital IDs and currencies roll out around the world
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/tyranny-looms-as-digital-ids-and-currencies-roll-out-around-the-world/