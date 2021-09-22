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TRIBULATION SAINTS DREAM (November 1st 2020)
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212 views • September 22, 2021
Greetings Brothers & Sisters. This message from the Lord is concerning a dream I had about the 5th Seal of Revelation, the Tribulation Saints; the Lord sent me this dream last year, in the Fall of 2020. At the time I didn't realize the meaning or significance of the dream, and I was still at an early stage of God preparing me to work for Him. This past week, the Lord revealed to me that the time has now come for me to understand the dream and to share it with you.
LINKS
Video by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny who explains why and how all the vaccines, J&J, AZ, Pfizer and Moderna modify our DNA.
https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/what-covid-vaccine-all-about-and-how-it-works-body
Video by Dr. Peter McCullough
https://www.brighteon.com/d9f93f6c-6c0a-4ec7-a747-31a394ec3ae3
Links to Videos with Warnings that the vaccine is the MOTB
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BcG1CNNA1-A
GELZEL L (Youtube Channel)
"I dreamed of The mark of the beast/ (Vaccine)"
A SERVANT'S HEART (youtube)
"End of Days Things are going to Accelerate LISTEN for the VOICE God"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HGZHdTTxD-U&;t=14s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_PL38zgX50&;list=PLQaXhXUBApKHDjCDCt5rt3btFtD6aajbR&index=3&t=1151s
A SERVANT'S HEART (youtube) 9 minutes+
"End of Days Things are going to Accelerate LISTEN for the VOICE God"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HGZHdTTxD-U&;t=14s
BANKE OYEBADE (youtube) 2:15 minutes+
"URGENT WARNING TO THOSE WHO TOOK D MARK OF D BEAST👹 DVAL SEALING D NATIONS"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YPffSectVAQ&;list=PLQaXhXUBApKHDjCDCt5rt3btFtD6aajbR&index=8&t=1226s
AND HERE'S THE LINK TO MY WEBSITE: https://www.entertheark21.com/account/my-account
LINKS
Video by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny who explains why and how all the vaccines, J&J, AZ, Pfizer and Moderna modify our DNA.
https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/what-covid-vaccine-all-about-and-how-it-works-body
Video by Dr. Peter McCullough
https://www.brighteon.com/d9f93f6c-6c0a-4ec7-a747-31a394ec3ae3
Links to Videos with Warnings that the vaccine is the MOTB
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BcG1CNNA1-A
GELZEL L (Youtube Channel)
"I dreamed of The mark of the beast/ (Vaccine)"
A SERVANT'S HEART (youtube)
"End of Days Things are going to Accelerate LISTEN for the VOICE God"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HGZHdTTxD-U&;t=14s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_PL38zgX50&;list=PLQaXhXUBApKHDjCDCt5rt3btFtD6aajbR&index=3&t=1151s
A SERVANT'S HEART (youtube) 9 minutes+
"End of Days Things are going to Accelerate LISTEN for the VOICE God"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HGZHdTTxD-U&;t=14s
BANKE OYEBADE (youtube) 2:15 minutes+
"URGENT WARNING TO THOSE WHO TOOK D MARK OF D BEAST👹 DVAL SEALING D NATIONS"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YPffSectVAQ&;list=PLQaXhXUBApKHDjCDCt5rt3btFtD6aajbR&index=8&t=1226s
AND HERE'S THE LINK TO MY WEBSITE: https://www.entertheark21.com/account/my-account
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