Covid Summit - It's time to ask questions

Visit: https://detox.show
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DetoxShow
Life Changing HGH Gel: https://detox.show/somaderm/
Stem Cell Patches: https://detox.show/x39-patches/
With damning factual evidence piling out from the Covid summit at the EU parliament - mainstream media decide to ignore it. Funny That! Anyway, a bit of French history for everyone should cheer us all up.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.