Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Covid Summit - It's time to ask questions
34 views
channel image
The Detox Show
Published 21 hours ago |

Visit: https://detox.show

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DetoxShow

Life Changing HGH Gel: https://detox.show/somaderm/

Stem Cell Patches: https://detox.show/x39-patches/


With damning factual evidence piling out from the Covid summit at the EU parliament - mainstream media decide to ignore it. Funny That! Anyway, a bit of French history for everyone should cheer us all up.


Keywords
whomacroncovidplandemicgreat resetpandemic accord

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket