Oprah's New Earth

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos





This week’s item is from Oprah.com, January 30, 2008, with a headline: Oprah chooses A New Earth as her new book club selection. The following are excerpts: “Being able to share this material with you is a gift, and part of the fulfillment of my life’s purpose.” Oprah Winfrey said on Wednesday January 30, 2008, as she revealed the 61st Ophra’s book club selection; A New Earth, by Eckhart Tolle. She added, “It was an awakening for me that I want for you, too.” For the first time ever readers around the world will be able to participate in a free, live interactive classroom discussion led by Winfrey and Tolle. Each weekly class, (ten altogether), will correspond to a chapter from A New Earth, with the discussion focusing on the chapter’s themes. Published in 2005, A New Earth encourages a collective sense of commitment to changing the way we live, for people who want to make a difference. With the knowledge that we live in a time desperate for global change, the book by renown spiritual teacher Eckhart Tolle answers the question, “What can one person do to enact that change?”With clarity and in practical terms he gently leads readers to a new level of consciousness, awakening them to their lives’ purposes, and invited them to envision a new earth where peace and fellowship are the norm.





Now, Dave, you write in chapter four, and I’ll quote: “It is astonishing how many millions of otherwise seemingly intelligent people are willing to risk their eternal destiny upon less evidence than they would require for buying a used car.” Is that the case?

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/ Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall







