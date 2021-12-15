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DID JESUS REALLY SAY TO HATE OUR FAMILIES?!
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1 view • December 15, 2021
The REEL TRUTH behind Luke 14:26. This is one of the strongest verses in the Bible and it comes from the embodiment of love. If we put the truth first, we will be accused of hating anyone who doesn't want us to do this, including those closest to us.
Check out some powerful videos on my channel, A Voice in the Desert: https://bit.ly/Voice-in-the-Desert
Check out some powerful videos on my channel, A Voice in the Desert: https://bit.ly/Voice-in-the-Desert
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