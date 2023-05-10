Freedom & Community Created By People Can NEVER Be The "State"

Government and "the state" are not the same. Or at least, not all governments are the same. You may consider nature a government of it's own. Weekly Newsletter, Tons Of Resources, Networking, Action, Activism, Articles To Videos, Music And More: https://theliberator.us - Write Articles, I'll Make Videos For You! Share Your Resources, Be A Part Of The Action For TRUE Freedom! The Liberator 2 News: https://theliberator.us All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth Back in my old health videos, I promoted an online health store some of you might know about, it also supports one of the video platforms I'm on; but also, the quality (heavy metal tested) and nutrition is superior. Mike woke me up to a lot in my early days. I figured to pull back up my affiliate link if you guys want to check it out: https://bit.ly/2njS6XI - #community #statepolitics #state #reality #government #evil #chaos #order #roots #root #mustwatch #needtoknow #eyeopening #shocking #powerful #empowerment #freedom #liberator #liberty #politicalinterview

