Basic Barn Door Latch
Log Cabin Homestead
Published 20 hours ago

I built some sliding barn doors from pine wood that we milled for our hoop house/ poultry house and made this simple latch. I love simplicity and so far the latch has worked perfectly. We in and out of our poultry house several times a day and it's fun when something works out as planned.

