Basic Barn Door Latch

I built some sliding barn doors from pine wood that we milled for our hoop house/ poultry house and made this simple latch. I love simplicity and so far the latch has worked perfectly. We in and out of our poultry house several times a day and it's fun when something works out as planned.
https://logcabinhomestead.com/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064706347381
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrsobbFCr9QE88TLcwEFVPA
