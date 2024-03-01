Basic Barn Door Latch

I built some sliding barn doors from pine wood that we milled for our hoop house/ poultry house and made this simple latch. I love simplicity and so far the latch has worked perfectly. We in and out of our poultry house several times a day and it's fun when something works out as planned.

https://www.vrbo.com/338940





https://logcabinhomestead.com/





https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064706347381





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrsobbFCr9QE88TLcwEFVPA





https://rumble.com/c/c-611515



https://www.brighteon.com/channels/logcabinhomestead