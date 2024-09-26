The Surprising Health Benefits of Methylene Blue — Interview with Dr. Francisco Gonzalez-Lima

2022 Interview





In this interview, Dr. Francisco Gonzalez-Lima discusses a really powerful strategy to improve your mitochondria, which generate the vast majority of the energy your cells produce from food.





Methylene blue helps mitochondrial respiration and improves brain energy metabolism. By doing that, it can improve cognitive performance and prevent neurodegeneration.





Methylene blue is the parent molecule for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, off-patent drugs commonly used to treat not only malaria but also COVID-19.





Emergency rooms around the world use it, as it’s the only known antidote for metabolic poisons causing methemoglobinemia, which is when a metabolic poison interferes with the transport of oxygen in hemoglobin.





Methylene blue is a hormetic drug, so low doses have the opposite effect of high doses.





Low doses, 0.5 mg to 1 mg per kilo of bodyweight, are recommended for nonacute, longer-term treatments. Uses include the prevention and treatment of dementia, post-stroke and other brain injuries, cognitive enhancement, and the general optimization of health if you’re already healthy.





Article link: https://bit.ly/3BspWj4





Subscribe for FREE to the latest health news: https://bit.ly/3XKhBjw





Website: https://bit.ly/3XDHhxd





Podcast: https://bit.ly/47IWmlx





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctor.health/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola

Telegram: https://t.me/DoctorMercola

Truth: https://truthsocial.com/@Mercola

Gab: https://gab.com/Mercola

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mercola

Mewe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola