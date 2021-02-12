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Papers Please! Dem Tyrants Plot Lockdown of Free Florida
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110 views • February 12, 2021
Today on TruNews, we discuss Joe Biden’s threat to blockade Republican states that refuse to surrender to COVID craziness. We also detail the surreal censorship by the techno-fascists, who seek to slap duck tape over any challenging the Great Reset. We also share the video of Lin Wood’s whistleblower, alleging a murder-molestation plot involving sex trafficked kids, Jeffrey Epstein, Chief Justice John Roberts, Vice President Mike Pence, and the untimely death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 02/11/2021
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