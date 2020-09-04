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FRIDAY - SEPTEMBER 04, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=1429442251
Michael Reinoehl, an Antifa militant who admitted to fatally shooting Aaron Danielson during Portland riot on Aug. 29, was shot dead by law enforcement amid an investigation Thursday night.
The Post Millennial‘s editor-at-large Andy Ngo confirmed Reinoehl’s death in Lacey, Washington, when United States Marshalls moved to arrest him. Reinoehl had reportedly fled Oregon and crossed state lines into Washington. A federal fugitive task force located him outside of Olympia. Reinoehl reportedly left an apartment complex appearing to be armed, The Olympian reported, and entered his vehicle when a shootout began. The shooting occurred in the 7600 block of 3rd Way Southeast in Tanglewilde about 7 p.m. Shots were apparently fired at a traffic stop, KATU reported. Witnesses at the scene cited an unmarked SUV parked on School Street when the vehicle converged with another on the car at the apartment. The suspect reportedly exited his car and fired what was believed to be an assault rifle at the SUVs. Bystanders noted hearing 40 or 50 shots, then officers returned fire, hitting Reinoehl.
EP 2100-9AM BREAKING: Antifa Killer Of Trump Supporter Shot Dead By Law Enforcement – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/2Z6797w
Meet Roger Stone & Pete Santilli In Las Vegas Sept 12, 2020
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (Public) https://bit.ly/2Q7s8Sw
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (VIP) https://bit.ly/3186jII
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