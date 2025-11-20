© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zaporizhzhia Front
Paratrooper's Diary shows how skillfully the enemy is camouflaged in the area. Probably, the Main Intelligence Directorate. The Russian operators did not see them immediately, so you need to be more careful
Two Majors
Another description for same video:
The paratroopers once again showed that fashionable gear and pew-pew don’t always work. The GUR’s counterattack attempt in the Orekhov direction ended with personnel losses and a failed mission.