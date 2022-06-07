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With Biden’s Approval Rating Hitting Record Low, GOP Works to Hand Dems a Win On Gun Control
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180 views • June 07, 2022
Joe Biden’s approval rating is lower than “every president of the modern era at this stage of their term” but Republican senators are working to hand him a big win and sell out their base by teaming up with Democrats to pass gun control legislation.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/with-bidens-approval-rating-hitting-record-low-gop-works-to-hand-dems-a-win-on-gun-control/
Super Summer Sale!
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/with-bidens-approval-rating-hitting-record-low-gop-works-to-hand-dems-a-win-on-gun-control/
Super Summer Sale!
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