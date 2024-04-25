WATCH NOW ✈🏢💥 FOOTAGE THEY DIDN'T LET YOU SEE TWICE

THE SCIENTIFIC PROOF THAT ENDS THE 911 TRUTH DEBATE





There exists some extremely disturbing scientific evidence which totally undermines the official 911 story. It does not matter what theories you believe in, the material here speaks for itself:





The picture above (click on the hyperlink to see the picture, otherwise, click on the title to navigate to SpookyWeather's page - his links are intact within his posting) shows MOLTEN STEEL being removed from the World Trade Centre rubble pile. However, from all accounts (even the official NISTs report concedes this point) the fires in the WTC buildings were too weak to cause such melting. Conventional building fires, including ones initiated with aviation kerosene, cannot raise the temperature of structural steel to its melting point of around 1300 degrees celsius. According to all the available data, the fires in the Towers could only have reached a maximum temperature of around 650 degrees celsius- yet here we can see steel so hot that it has taken on a yellow look (an observation that indicates a temperature of between 850-1000 degrees celsius !!).





There are only two ways which would enable this steel to reach such a high temperature.





1. In a blast furnace.

2. From Explosives.

The rubble pile was not a blast furnace.

Therefore one must assume that explosives were the most likely agent.





Furthermore, we have supporting eyewitness testimony from firefighters and civilians which reveals that many of them felt, and were knocked over by, huge explosions occurring in the lower floors of the WTC buildings -far away from the fire zones.





https://911liarsexposed.blogspot.com/2008/03/911-debunkers-debating-tactics-posted.html





Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lbs8tzTTMNg3/