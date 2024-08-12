Turning Defeat into Victory Part 2: Raising an Army

In the book of Judges, Israel had turned their back on God and it was during this time that God activated Gideon to rally the backslidden nation of Israel. Like his fellow Israelite's, he was just trying to survive and was not ready to lead men into a war against Midian, but God had other plans for him.

It wasn't enough for Gideon to answer God's call; action was required on his part and this forced him to step out of his comfort zone. God changed how Gideon viewed himself and also helped conquer the fear that gripped him so that he could walk in faith and partner with God in the war against Satan that was physically being played out all around him.

In reading the Bible, we know that God helped him raise an army, gave him a battle plan and brought confusion to the Midianites. It was an impossible task but God helped Gideon every step of the way and it is the same for Christians today. As we approach the end times, God hasn't changed and is still calling men and women into service to do the ordinary and the incredible. What are you doing with your life?

