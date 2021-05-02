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Corona Investigative Committee: International Legal Offensive Part 2 -- In Conversation With Lawyers from Greece, France, South Africa, Israel, United States, Namibia
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180 views • May 02, 2021
The second session of the international legal offensive was highlighted by information about unfolding court cases in South African and the grassroots resistance in Africa via the churches.
Reiner Fuellmich: "We understand that South Africa, and probably the entire continent of Africa, is going to be key to what is going on...Because unlike in any other country where the churches are a complete disaster, in South Africa the churches are still capable of talking to the people and giving them the real information. "
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As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from
Corona Ausschuss - Ausweichkanal wih video by Oval Media.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://corona-ausschuss.de/
Original title: Special Session: International Legal Offensive - Part 2
Reiner Fuellmich: "We understand that South Africa, and probably the entire continent of Africa, is going to be key to what is going on...Because unlike in any other country where the churches are a complete disaster, in South Africa the churches are still capable of talking to the people and giving them the real information. "
-----------------
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from
Corona Ausschuss - Ausweichkanal wih video by Oval Media.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://corona-ausschuss.de/
Original title: Special Session: International Legal Offensive - Part 2
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