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MICROWAVE VICTIMS-At The Truckers For Freedom Australia The Police Used Energy Weapons To Target Citizens
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766 views • February 20, 2022
MICROWAVE VICTIM 12th Feb in Canberra at the Truckers for Freedom Australia, the police used energy weapons exposed in the post above to target citizens.
This woman describes burning sensation on her skin, blistered lips, aching bones, yellowing eyes, severe headaches and exhaustion. She is in indescribable pain and feels helpless...
This woman describes burning sensation on her skin, blistered lips, aching bones, yellowing eyes, severe headaches and exhaustion. She is in indescribable pain and feels helpless...
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