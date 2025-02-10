Featured Guest: John Perkins -Confessions of An Economic Hit Man: Power, Economy and the Future- with Special Guest Hosts Alex Krainer, Drago Bosnic and Reza John Vedadi

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ http://graceasagra.bio.link/presents

Freedom International Livestream

Monday, Feb 10, 2025 @ 12:30 PM EST

Featured Guest: John Perkins

Topic: Confessions of An Economic Hit Man: Power, Economy and the Future

Bio:

John Perkins is New York Times Bestselling Author. He is an American author and activist best known for Confessions of an Economic Hit Man, which exposed the role of economic manipulation in global politics. He previously worked as Chief Economist at the consulting firm Chas. T. Main, advising organizations like the World Bank, United Nations, and U.S. government agencies.





Perkins has written extensively on economic policies, corporate influence, and indigenous wisdom, with books such as Shapeshifting and The World Is As You Dream It. He is also a sought-after speaker, advocating for economic and environmental reforms to create a more just and sustainable world





BOOKS:

Confessions of an Economic Hit Man (trilogy)

Touching the Jaguar

Hoodwinked

The Secret History of the American Empire

Shapeshifting

The World Is As You Dream It

Psychonavigation

The Stress-Free Habit

Spirit of the Shuar





Creator Host:





Grace Asagra, RN MA

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

Special Guest Host:

Drago Bosnic

BRICS portal (infobrics.org)

Special Guest Host:

Alex Krainer

Special Guest Host:

Dr Reza John Vedadi

Ongoing Co-host:

Roy Coughlan

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/





On-going co-host:

Hartmut Schumacher







