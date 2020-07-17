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Are you ready for the great reset?
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55 views • July 17, 2020
The Crowhouse, June 26, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/user/thecrowhouse/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
http://thecrowhouse.com/
http://thecrowhouse.com/memes/
The Great Reset:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rAiTDQ-NVY
The World Economic Forum:
https://www.weforum.org/
Masked Science:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/0brp94bu3g5bv1v/MASKED%20SCIENCE.pdf?dl=0
100% PROOF MASKS ARE BAD FOR YOUR HEALTH!:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39fgjwjj1RY
"Experts" Urge Lockdowns as Second-Wave Fears Grow:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/experts-urge-lockdowns-as-second-wave-fears-grow/ar-BB15MssX?ocid=msedgntp
Who Is Funding Black Lives Matter And Why? The Answer May Shock You:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSXVs3jusjM
Woolworths Re-Instates Strict Purchasing Limits Across All Of Its Victorian Stores:
https://www.gold1043.com.au/lifestyle/food-wine/woolworths-re-instates-strict-purchasing-limits-across-all-of-its-victorian-stores/
Victorian Government Requests Military Support to "Help Manage Hotel Quarantine":
https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/victorian-government-requests-military-support-to-help-manage-hotel-quarantine-20200624-p555q1.html
Andrews Promises a 'Testing Blitz' After State Records Another "33" New Virus Cases:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ke4qNYzZq-4
Frederick's Experiment:
https://www.digma.com/digma-images/video-scripts/fredericks_experiment.pdf
Ipsos Mori - They Die On The NHS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PF9rkE_qDyw
7-Eleven Stores Roll Out Controversial Facial Recognition Technology Putting Customers Under Constant Surveillance:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8459669/7-Eleven-rolls-facial-recognition-technology-700-stores-Australia.html
Preliminary Report on Surgical Mask Induced Deoxygenation During Major Surgery:
http://scielo.isciii.es/pdf/neuro/v19n2/3.pdf
OSHA SAYS MASKS DON'T WORK -- AND VIOLATE OSHA OXYGEN LEVELS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3STOGvsVCPs
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH71Xg0l4R4WaqbvFnsMw7-Cs9JiWWPe4I0DUnQ
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
https://www.youtube.com/user/thecrowhouse/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
http://thecrowhouse.com/
http://thecrowhouse.com/memes/
The Great Reset:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rAiTDQ-NVY
The World Economic Forum:
https://www.weforum.org/
Masked Science:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/0brp94bu3g5bv1v/MASKED%20SCIENCE.pdf?dl=0
100% PROOF MASKS ARE BAD FOR YOUR HEALTH!:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39fgjwjj1RY
"Experts" Urge Lockdowns as Second-Wave Fears Grow:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/experts-urge-lockdowns-as-second-wave-fears-grow/ar-BB15MssX?ocid=msedgntp
Who Is Funding Black Lives Matter And Why? The Answer May Shock You:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSXVs3jusjM
Woolworths Re-Instates Strict Purchasing Limits Across All Of Its Victorian Stores:
https://www.gold1043.com.au/lifestyle/food-wine/woolworths-re-instates-strict-purchasing-limits-across-all-of-its-victorian-stores/
Victorian Government Requests Military Support to "Help Manage Hotel Quarantine":
https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/victorian-government-requests-military-support-to-help-manage-hotel-quarantine-20200624-p555q1.html
Andrews Promises a 'Testing Blitz' After State Records Another "33" New Virus Cases:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ke4qNYzZq-4
Frederick's Experiment:
https://www.digma.com/digma-images/video-scripts/fredericks_experiment.pdf
Ipsos Mori - They Die On The NHS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PF9rkE_qDyw
7-Eleven Stores Roll Out Controversial Facial Recognition Technology Putting Customers Under Constant Surveillance:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8459669/7-Eleven-rolls-facial-recognition-technology-700-stores-Australia.html
Preliminary Report on Surgical Mask Induced Deoxygenation During Major Surgery:
http://scielo.isciii.es/pdf/neuro/v19n2/3.pdf
OSHA SAYS MASKS DON'T WORK -- AND VIOLATE OSHA OXYGEN LEVELS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3STOGvsVCPs
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH71Xg0l4R4WaqbvFnsMw7-Cs9JiWWPe4I0DUnQ
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
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