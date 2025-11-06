Israel moves to legalize execution of Palestinian prisoners : (

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel moves death penalty bill to legalize execution of Palestinian prisoners.
A Knesset committee approved the proposal for a first reading with PM Netanyahu's backing, according to Israel's hostage affairs coordinator. Far-right Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir vowed the law would remove judicial discretion and mark a 'shift in Israel's security doctrine'
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2025-11-03/ty-article/.premium/israeli-knesset-advances-death-penalty-bill-for-terrorists-with-netanyahus-support/0000019a-48f8-d054-affa-79fd85310000
