Israel moves to legalize execution of Palestinian prisoners : (

Israel moves death penalty bill to legalize execution of Palestinian prisoners.

A Knesset committee approved the proposal for a first reading with PM Netanyahu's backing, according to Israel's hostage affairs coordinator. Far-right Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir vowed the law would remove judicial discretion and mark a 'shift in Israel's security doctrine'

https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2025-11-03/ty-article/.premium/israeli-knesset-advances-death-penalty-bill-for-terrorists-with-netanyahus-support/0000019a-48f8-d054-affa-79fd85310000



