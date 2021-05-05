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FREEDOM LEARNING Q&A Session - Peggy Hall
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61 views • May 05, 2021
May 4, 2021
ATTN: Parents, Teachers and those who want to become teachers... join us in our FREE Live video info session this Thursday, May 6 at 4:00 pm Pacific to find out about the FREEDOM LEARNING Certification Program!
Go here now to save your seat: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/freedom-learning
Can't make it live? You'll get the recording to watch at your convenience!
ATTN: Parents, Teachers and those who want to become teachers... join us in our FREE Live video info session this Thursday, May 6 at 4:00 pm Pacific to find out about the FREEDOM LEARNING Certification Program!
Go here now to save your seat: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/freedom-learning
Can't make it live? You'll get the recording to watch at your convenience!
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