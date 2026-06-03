The Great Basket: As Above So Below

Above; a cosmic vortex spins through endless space;

Rainbow ribbons of light; the entirety of existence embraced;

Swirling galaxies contain all that ever was or will be;

As above; the universal basket holds infinity;</p>

<p>So below; a woven vessel sits upon the altar stone;

Golden reeds interlaced; with rainbow fibers interwoven;

The sacred Djed pillar stands tall within its center;

The Ankh and Shen beside it; symbols of life forever;</p>

<p>As above; so below; the cosmic and the physical are one;

The vortex and the basket; two forms of all under the sun;

What exists in the heavens; must manifest on earth;

The spectrum of existence; in dual forms of equal worth;</p>

Above; the spinning galaxy; its center glowing bright;

Below; the woven basket; catching sacred light;

The rainbow colors flowing; through both cosmic and mundane;

The entirety of existence; in dual forms contained;</p>

<p>The Great Basket of Egypt; in heaven and on earth;

The symbol of all creation; of death and rebirth;

As above in cosmic splendor; so below in woven reed;

The universal and the physical; united as decreed;</p>

<p>Behold the basket above; a vortex of cosmic light;

Behold the basket below; a vessel physical and bright;

Two manifestations of one truth; the all in different form;

As above in cosmic glory; so below in shape earthborn;</p>

I'm visualizing a circle with bands of rainbows,

That looks like silicon molecules spinning in space.

Orbital rings of color surround a bright center,

A perfect atomic structure of harmony and grace.

The electrons dance in their quantum patterns,



