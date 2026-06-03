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The Great Basket: As Above So Below
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Above; a cosmic vortex spins through endless space;

Rainbow ribbons of light; the entirety of existence embraced;

Swirling galaxies contain all that ever was or will be;

As above; the universal basket holds infinity;</p>

<p>So below; a woven vessel sits upon the altar stone;

Golden reeds interlaced; with rainbow fibers interwoven;

The sacred Djed pillar stands tall within its center;

The Ankh and Shen beside it; symbols of life forever;</p>

<p>As above; so below; the cosmic and the physical are one;

The vortex and the basket; two forms of all under the sun;

What exists in the heavens; must manifest on earth;

The spectrum of existence; in dual forms of equal worth;</p>

Above; the spinning galaxy; its center glowing bright;

Below; the woven basket; catching sacred light;

The rainbow colors flowing; through both cosmic and mundane;

The entirety of existence; in dual forms contained;</p>

<p>The Great Basket of Egypt; in heaven and on earth;

The symbol of all creation; of death and rebirth;

As above in cosmic splendor; so below in woven reed;

The universal and the physical; united as decreed;</p>

<p>Behold the basket above; a vortex of cosmic light;

Behold the basket below; a vessel physical and bright;

Two manifestations of one truth; the all in different form;

As above in cosmic glory; so below in shape earthborn;</p>

I'm visualizing a circle with bands of rainbows,

That looks like silicon molecules spinning in space.

Orbital rings of color surround a bright center,

A perfect atomic structure of harmony and grace.

The electrons dance in their quantum patterns,


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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