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Above; a cosmic vortex spins through endless space;
Rainbow ribbons of light; the entirety of existence embraced;
Swirling galaxies contain all that ever was or will be;
As above; the universal basket holds infinity;</p>
<p>So below; a woven vessel sits upon the altar stone;
Golden reeds interlaced; with rainbow fibers interwoven;
The sacred Djed pillar stands tall within its center;
The Ankh and Shen beside it; symbols of life forever;</p>
<p>As above; so below; the cosmic and the physical are one;
The vortex and the basket; two forms of all under the sun;
What exists in the heavens; must manifest on earth;
The spectrum of existence; in dual forms of equal worth;</p>
Above; the spinning galaxy; its center glowing bright;
Below; the woven basket; catching sacred light;
The rainbow colors flowing; through both cosmic and mundane;
The entirety of existence; in dual forms contained;</p>
<p>The Great Basket of Egypt; in heaven and on earth;
The symbol of all creation; of death and rebirth;
As above in cosmic splendor; so below in woven reed;
The universal and the physical; united as decreed;</p>
<p>Behold the basket above; a vortex of cosmic light;
Behold the basket below; a vessel physical and bright;
Two manifestations of one truth; the all in different form;
As above in cosmic glory; so below in shape earthborn;</p>
I'm visualizing a circle with bands of rainbows,
That looks like silicon molecules spinning in space.
Orbital rings of color surround a bright center,
A perfect atomic structure of harmony and grace.
The electrons dance in their quantum patterns,