U.S. Claims To Step Up Trade With Taiwan To Counter the CCP’s Ambitions

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https://gnews.org/post/p18l81ba8
08/14/2022 DW News: U.S. says it will fight the CCP’s ambitions by stepping up trade with Taiwan. The White House now says a new trading plan with Taiwan will be drawn up in the coming days