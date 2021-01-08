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Truth and Stuff about Trump, Vaccines, and how to win the vaccine argument every single time.
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115 views • January 08, 2021
I talk about Trump and Vaccines and how to win the vaccine argument every single time. See links below.
Here are the Vaccine Package Inserts published by John Hopkins University updated 2020.
http://www.vaccinesafety.edu/package_inserts.htm
And here is the general vaccine side effects information from the cdc.
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vac-gen/side-effects.htm
Here are the Vaccine Package Inserts published by John Hopkins University updated 2020.
http://www.vaccinesafety.edu/package_inserts.htm
And here is the general vaccine side effects information from the cdc.
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vac-gen/side-effects.htm
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