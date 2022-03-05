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Pieology in Kailua Open For Dine In Without Discrimination
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30 views • March 05, 2022
Pieology has a decent parent company. Rather than practice medical and religious discrimination over the last year and a half, they chose to keep their dining rooms closed and treat all customers the same. They even followed state and federal civil rights laws regarding medical exemptions and masks. Although they had some rogue managers, when the parent company was contacted, they corrected those managers. Go get some grindz.
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Pieology #Kailua #Freedom
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Pieology #Kailua #Freedom
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