Sept 17, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Meta pulls the plug on RT across its platforms, after the US State Department issues a rallying cry for a worldwide suppression of our network. A prominent Kenyan politician says it comes as no surprise, considering Washington's control over the media giant. The South African Media Review is not mincing its words - saying the RT ban proves that so-called Western freedom of speech only applies to those who obey the Oval office. Former US top diplomat and Democrat Hillary Clinton suggests prosecuting Americans for spreading information that Washington decides to suppress.