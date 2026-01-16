Governor Tampon Calls for "Resistance" and Promises to Prosecute Everyone in ICE

Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, a.k.a., tampon Tim, addressed Minnesota last night, and called for further resistance to ice, inflamed tensions, poured gasoline on the fire, blaming ice for the death of Renee, Nicole, good, and promised future prosecutions of ice officials and the Trump administration. He should be charged with sedition.

#timwalz #tampon #minnesota #reneenicolegood #civilwar





Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/





Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)





✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️