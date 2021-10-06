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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 06-10-2021 Up Next The Power Grid Cyber Attack?
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130 views • June 10, 2021
The "cyber attacks" have been calculated and played out on a couple key areas. The ransoms (more like payments) have been paid to those responsible. The question is will they go for the power grid next?
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Article Links:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/here-we-go-again-jbs-paid-russian-hackers-11-million-bitcoin-resolve-ransomware-attack
https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/energy-chief-cites-risk-cyberattacks-crippling-power-grid-78117554
https://ekstrabladet.dk/nyheder/samfund/14-vaccinerede-plejehjemsbeboere-smittet-med-coronavirus/8620307
https://pandemic.news/2021-06-09-washington-state-joints-jabs-promote-covid-vaccines.html#
Thumbnail Link:
http://prepforshtf.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/11/Power-Grid-Down.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/here-we-go-again-jbs-paid-russian-hackers-11-million-bitcoin-resolve-ransomware-attack
https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/energy-chief-cites-risk-cyberattacks-crippling-power-grid-78117554
https://ekstrabladet.dk/nyheder/samfund/14-vaccinerede-plejehjemsbeboere-smittet-med-coronavirus/8620307
https://pandemic.news/2021-06-09-washington-state-joints-jabs-promote-covid-vaccines.html#
Thumbnail Link:
http://prepforshtf.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/11/Power-Grid-Down.jpg
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