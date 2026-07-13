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🇨🇺😅Lindsey Graham in March: ‘Cuba is next. They are going to fall. Their days are numbered.’
Today, Cuba is alive and Lindsey Graham is dead.
God works in mysterious ways!
Source @geopolitics prime
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