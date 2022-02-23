© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Satanist and their servant are always Watching Us! Even in the Trees! [22.02.2022]
Follow
1
Share
Report
30 views • February 23, 2022
Note: One of my threads on K10.dk since 09-12-2016 - 21 pages and 201 post:
(Translated): May the municipality "stalk" and / or monitor a citizen?
Is there a person here with legal insight that can examine about an SB
who work for and in public authority, have permission for "stalking"
And / or monitoring a citizen on Facebook (FB)?
If so, which § says a SB must it plz?
May an SB really sit in working hours and monitor a citizen on FB
To then use the information against the citizen?
To make cookies ... where the tab (SORRY) goes the limit?
It can do not be correct.
Unfortunately, I'm not a lawyer but found this page on §§
http://www.danskstalkingcenter.dk/lovendiv/
Source: https://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=34695
--
170 Views feb 22, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING
83.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/wd0glftrU4A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
(Translated): May the municipality "stalk" and / or monitor a citizen?
Is there a person here with legal insight that can examine about an SB
who work for and in public authority, have permission for "stalking"
And / or monitoring a citizen on Facebook (FB)?
If so, which § says a SB must it plz?
May an SB really sit in working hours and monitor a citizen on FB
To then use the information against the citizen?
To make cookies ... where the tab (SORRY) goes the limit?
It can do not be correct.
Unfortunately, I'm not a lawyer but found this page on §§
http://www.danskstalkingcenter.dk/lovendiv/
Source: https://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=34695
--
170 Views feb 22, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING
83.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/wd0glftrU4A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.