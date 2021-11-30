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Satan will impersonate Jesus Christ
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151 views • November 30, 2021
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This video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on November 30, 2021.
The world is on the cusp of a major event. Christ warned His followers that there shall be false christs and false apostles in Matthew 24:24. Paul also spoke of false apostles in 2 Corinthians 11:13-15 and that satan himself is transformed into an angel of light when Christ is the Light according to Christ Himself in John 8:12.
One of these false christs is the pope who is none other than the antichrist since he holds anti-christ and anti-biblical positions. The pope also uplifts himself as God as per the following statements:
"The Pope and God are the same, so he has all power in Heaven and earth." Pope Pius V, quoted in Barclay, Chapter XXVII, p. 218, "Cities Petrus Bertanous".
Pope Nicholas I declared that "the appellation of God had been confirmed by Constantine on the Pope, who, being God, cannot be judged by man." - Labb IX Dist.: 96 Can. 7, Satis evidentur, Decret Gratian Primer Para.
The Pope takes the place of Jesus Christ on earth...by divine right the Pope his supreme and full power in faith, in morals over each and every pastor and his flock. He is the true vicar, the head of the entire church, the father and teacher of all Christians. He is the infallible ruler, the founder of dogmas, the author of and the judge of councils; the universal ruler of truth, the arbiter of the world, the supreme judge of heaven and earth, the judge of all, being judged by no one, God himself on earth." Quoted in the New York Catechism.
His god, satan, gives power and authority to the Vatican according to Revelation 13:2. Satan, as he will try to impersonate Christ, will encourage the world to accept his pope’s SUNday, which will go against the biblical 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God.
SUNday rest and worship, once enforced by law, WILL BE THE PROPHESIED MARK OF THE BEAST, the beast or kingdom being the Vatican. Still, SUNday is not commanded by God anywhere in the Bible but SUNday keepers will use the resurrection of Christ as a pretext to observe SUNday.
Satan will appear as Christ and impersonate the Lord Jesus or Yeshua as satan will be transformed as an angel of light. Please remember that the feet of Christ will NOT touch this sin-filled earth as He will be in the clouds of heaven in 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17 BUT the feet of satan will touch the earth.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
This video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on November 30, 2021.
The world is on the cusp of a major event. Christ warned His followers that there shall be false christs and false apostles in Matthew 24:24. Paul also spoke of false apostles in 2 Corinthians 11:13-15 and that satan himself is transformed into an angel of light when Christ is the Light according to Christ Himself in John 8:12.
One of these false christs is the pope who is none other than the antichrist since he holds anti-christ and anti-biblical positions. The pope also uplifts himself as God as per the following statements:
"The Pope and God are the same, so he has all power in Heaven and earth." Pope Pius V, quoted in Barclay, Chapter XXVII, p. 218, "Cities Petrus Bertanous".
Pope Nicholas I declared that "the appellation of God had been confirmed by Constantine on the Pope, who, being God, cannot be judged by man." - Labb IX Dist.: 96 Can. 7, Satis evidentur, Decret Gratian Primer Para.
The Pope takes the place of Jesus Christ on earth...by divine right the Pope his supreme and full power in faith, in morals over each and every pastor and his flock. He is the true vicar, the head of the entire church, the father and teacher of all Christians. He is the infallible ruler, the founder of dogmas, the author of and the judge of councils; the universal ruler of truth, the arbiter of the world, the supreme judge of heaven and earth, the judge of all, being judged by no one, God himself on earth." Quoted in the New York Catechism.
His god, satan, gives power and authority to the Vatican according to Revelation 13:2. Satan, as he will try to impersonate Christ, will encourage the world to accept his pope’s SUNday, which will go against the biblical 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God.
SUNday rest and worship, once enforced by law, WILL BE THE PROPHESIED MARK OF THE BEAST, the beast or kingdom being the Vatican. Still, SUNday is not commanded by God anywhere in the Bible but SUNday keepers will use the resurrection of Christ as a pretext to observe SUNday.
Satan will appear as Christ and impersonate the Lord Jesus or Yeshua as satan will be transformed as an angel of light. Please remember that the feet of Christ will NOT touch this sin-filled earth as He will be in the clouds of heaven in 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17 BUT the feet of satan will touch the earth.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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