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What Is Carbon & Why Control It? From a Logger/Carpenter/Rancher Perspective, Making the Complicated Simple
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114 views • March 26, 2022
Where does carbon come from and where does it go? If someone could control the ebb and flow of carbon, what would they control? Or more than that, what wouldn't they control?
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