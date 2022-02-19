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Mandatory Vaccination For CQC Regulated Workers Revoked Or Not?
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30 views • February 19, 2022
Mandatory Vaccination For CQC Regulated Workers Revoked Or Not?
https://rumble.com/vvbmei-mandatory-vaccination-for-cqc-regulated-workers-revoked-or-not.html
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Sajid Javid addresses parliament praising the success of the Covid 19 Jab roll out. No reference to the 2000 approx that have died after taking the Jab and the 10s thousands more who have suffered an adverse reaction some of which have changed peoples lives detrimentally.
Announcement of a consultation but no reference to who is going to be involved and so they can achieve exactly what they want to it could be assumed the stakeholders.
Sources:
*****************
Sajid Javid Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3IYO3EQ
Together Tweet 001: - https://bit.ly/34tjSq4
Together Tweet 002: https://bit.ly/3oifIbS
NHS100K Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3oioDdj
Nick Glegg Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3HquxAs
MoJ Proposal: - https://bit.ly/3IWnYWL
Consultation: - https://bit.ly/32SvmmF
-----------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER,
https://www.rumble.com/channel/dunedrifter (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
Governments, Ignore, Deaths and Adverse Reactions
https://rumble.com/vvbmei-mandatory-vaccination-for-cqc-regulated-workers-revoked-or-not.html
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Sajid Javid addresses parliament praising the success of the Covid 19 Jab roll out. No reference to the 2000 approx that have died after taking the Jab and the 10s thousands more who have suffered an adverse reaction some of which have changed peoples lives detrimentally.
Announcement of a consultation but no reference to who is going to be involved and so they can achieve exactly what they want to it could be assumed the stakeholders.
Sources:
*****************
Sajid Javid Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3IYO3EQ
Together Tweet 001: - https://bit.ly/34tjSq4
Together Tweet 002: https://bit.ly/3oifIbS
NHS100K Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3oioDdj
Nick Glegg Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3HquxAs
MoJ Proposal: - https://bit.ly/3IWnYWL
Consultation: - https://bit.ly/32SvmmF
-----------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER,
https://www.rumble.com/channel/dunedrifter (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
Governments, Ignore, Deaths and Adverse Reactions
Keywords
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