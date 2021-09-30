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HOPE by John McAfee
PolitiChess Official
PolitiChess Official
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21 views • September 30, 2021
Please Watch And Share!
HOPE For Humanity, before it's too late.
We The People-
"Here’s to the crazy ones.
The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers.
The round pegs in the square holes.
The ones who see things differently.
They’re not fond of rules. And they have no respect for the status quo.
You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them.
About the only thing you can’t do is ignore them. Because they change things.
They push the human race forward.
And while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius.
Because the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world,
are the ones who do."
#WETHEPEOPLE
This One is For You. . .



#JohnMcAfee
#America
#USA
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#WeThePeople

Please Watch And Share!Hope For Humanity, before it's too late.#JohnMcAfee #America#USA#BannedVideo#WeThePeople



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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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