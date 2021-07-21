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PROPHETIC SIGNS JUL 21, 2021 - LOCK DOWNS ARE DANGEROUS FOR CHILDREN
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70 views • July 21, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell talks about the current Covid-19 situation and how “Lock downs” it effects us and especially children. It is a fact that suicide in children has increased under lock down conditions but you will not hear anything about this in the main media.
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