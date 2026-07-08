Biblical Flat Earth Cosmology

While I’m personally agnostic and find the Christian Bible to be a highly metaphorical and allegorical text, when it comes to cosmology, the Bible is quite clear in its explanation of the shape of the Earth. The creation and structure of Earth is described in hundreds of verses, detailing a geocentric level plane bounded by a solid vault of the sky within which the Sun, Moon, and stars all revolve. Nowhere in any Biblical scripture is Earth described as a spinning globe rotating around the Sun in a vacuum of ever-expanding space. In fact, the Bible makes no mention of outer-space or the other trillions upon trillions of planets claimed to exist by modern astronomers. It also makes no mention of a Big Bang explosive beginning and no mention of the force of gravity holding people and oceans stuck to all sides of a spinning ball. The cosmology outlined by the Bible is clearly a geocentric, fixed and motionless, flat Earth...





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