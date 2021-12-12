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LORD, HEAR OUR PRAYER! LWWHC with Prayers of Intercession for the Unvaccinated and all those suffering during this Pandemic
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34 views • December 12, 2021
Full Liturgy of the Word With Holy Communion led by William Harper III - What a blessing to serve as an Extraordinary Minister during Liturgy of the Word with Holy Communion for our Catholic Parish today on the third Sunday of Advent!
Link to Liturgical Resources used: https://cgcatholic.org.au/faith-resources/liturgical-resources/
Link to Liturgical Resources used: https://cgcatholic.org.au/faith-resources/liturgical-resources/
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