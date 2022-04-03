© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Vaccines” are delivering payloads for mass genocide and dehumanization (Zombies)
Follow
3
Share
Report
560 views • April 03, 2022
“Vaccines” are delivering payloads for mass genocide and dehumanization (Zombies)
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane reveals the worldwide agenda behind the forced injections after numerous intel briefings from military and scientific experts, and then she shows you how CRSPR Technology is used to change your God-given genetic code…disrupting centuries of your familial and human lineage. And in the last segment Dr. Jane shares the evidence on Graphene Oxide - why it’s used and just how toxic scientists say it is.
source:
StewPeters.tv
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane reveals the worldwide agenda behind the forced injections after numerous intel briefings from military and scientific experts, and then she shows you how CRSPR Technology is used to change your God-given genetic code…disrupting centuries of your familial and human lineage. And in the last segment Dr. Jane shares the evidence on Graphene Oxide - why it’s used and just how toxic scientists say it is.
source:
StewPeters.tv
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.