WEF Secretary and Deputy Crime Minister of Canada Chyrstia Freeland gets confronted in Alberta.

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WEF Secretary and Deputy Crime Minister of Chinada Chyrstia Freeland gets confronted in Alberta.
Soon, none of these WEF-traitors will be able to be seen in public.
Source @LauraAboli
Thanks to the Big Duchman for Link