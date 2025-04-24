BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Almost Monday’s Dawson Daugherty - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 565
8 views • 1 week ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Dawson Daugherty, guitarist/vocalist of the indie pop band, Almost Monday, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on The Dive Tour. Almost Monday is currently supporting the deluxe edition of their newest album, DIVE.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Kemper Profiler Stage Floorboard Amp Profiler - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/6yVXYE

Nash Telecaster T63 Guitar - https://www.nashguitars.com/tmodels

Elixir 10 Gauge Guitar Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Wy2J7J

Fender Stratocaster - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RG2Y7X

Dunlop Jazz III (1.38mm) Guitar Picks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dO53YW

AKG Wireless System - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/N92o7q


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - January 31, 2025

Location - Beat Kitchen in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH ALMOST MONDAY:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/almostmonday

Instagram - https://instagram.com/almostmonday

Twitter - https://twitter.com/ALMOSTMONDAYY


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:31 Pedalboard

01:33 Guitars

04:36 Picks


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!


Keywords
digital tour busgear mastersalmost mondayalmost monday digital tour busalmost monday gear mastersalmost monday gearalmost monday rigalmost monday interviewalmost monday bandalmost monday musicalmost monday indie pophollywood recordsalmost monday hollywood recordsalmost monday guitaristalmost monday guitar playerdawson daugherty vocalistdawson daugherty guitaristdawson daugherty guitar playerdawson daughertyalmost monday pop rock
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:31Pedalboard

01:33Guitars

04:36Picks

