Almost Monday’s Dawson Daugherty - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 565

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup
Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Dawson Daugherty, guitarist/vocalist of the indie pop band, Almost Monday, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on The Dive Tour. Almost Monday is currently supporting the deluxe edition of their newest album, DIVE.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Kemper Profiler Stage Floorboard Amp Profiler - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/6yVXYE
Nash Telecaster T63 Guitar - https://www.nashguitars.com/tmodels
Elixir 10 Gauge Guitar Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Wy2J7J
Fender Stratocaster - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RG2Y7X
Dunlop Jazz III (1.38mm) Guitar Picks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dO53YW
AKG Wireless System - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/N92o7q
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - January 31, 2025
Location - Beat Kitchen in Chicago, IL
KEEP UP WITH ALMOST MONDAY:
Facebook - https://facebook.com/almostmonday
Instagram - https://instagram.com/almostmonday
Twitter - https://twitter.com/ALMOSTMONDAYY
FOLLOW US:
Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus
Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:31 Pedalboard
01:33 Guitars
04:36 Picks
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
Affiliate Disclosure:
Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!
00:00Introduction
00:31Pedalboard
01:33Guitars
04:36Picks