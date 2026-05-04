❗️Israeli Air Jet Activity over Jerusalem & latest info in Middle East

❗️ Israeli Air Jet Activity over Jerusalem.

Adding, on Middle East, in order from earlier to latest below:

Iran's naval forces prevented American warships from passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Fars reported, citing the army's press service.

Two missiles hit a US warship near Jask Island after it ignored Iran's warnings, Fars reports.

⚠️New control area of the Strait of Hormuz announced





➡️The Navy of the IRGC announced the new control area of the Strait of Hormuz controlled by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran as follows:

➡️To the east, the line between Mount Mubarak in Iran and the south of Fujairah in the UAE

➡️To the west, the line between the end of Qeshm Island in Iran and Umm Al Quwain in the UAE

IRGC Navy in a VHF radio broadcast to mariners:

‘Attention all vessels, attention all vessels. If you cross into the Strait of Hormuz without permission from the Islamic Republic of Iran, you will be targeted and destroyed’

US CENTCOM:

"U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Arabian Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz in support of Project Freedom. American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping. As a first step, 2 U.S.-flagged merchant vessels have successfully transited through the Strait of Hormuz and are safely headed on their journey."

🐻In Epsteinite regime's attempts to start a" new" "Freedumb hostility operation", US War crime & civilian ships are allegedly successfully navigating non-existent seas... Wtf is "the Arabian Gulf"? @DD Geopolitics

After the strike by the Islamic Republic, the US ship was unable to continue its journey, turned around, & left the area.

Both CENTCOM and the chief hasbara correspondent, Axios's Rabbid Barak, have denied the IRGC claim, effectively confirming it.

💥🇦🇪? Reports of drone & missile attacks in UAE, with attacks/explosions reported in Fujairah oil refineries & unconfirmed explosions in Abu Dhabi as well.

UAE MoD:

"The UAE's AD is currently engaging with missile attacks & incoming drones from Iran, & the MoD confirms that the sounds heard in various parts of the country are the result of the UAE AD systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, & drones.

UAE AD systems are actively engaging with missiles & UAV threats

MOD asserts that the sounds heard across the country are the result of ongoing engaging operations of missiles and UAV's"

🐻Real attack or a false flag? Developing... @DDGeopolitics

⚡️Iran attacked a tanker of the Emirati company ADNOC in the Strait of Hormuz with 2 drones, there were no casualties, according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

❗️INTEL: A source reports that refineries in S Iran have received evacuation orders.

It is reported that the US military has been given permission to strike at the Iranian "mosquito fleet", as well as missile installations that attack ships in the Strait.

If this is the case, a new chapter of the war will begin.

Two US-flagged merchant ships successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz & are continuing their journey, the US CENCOM reported.

CENTCOM is playing with words again. They didn't deny the missile launch from the Iranian side toward their ships, but they only denied that the Navy ships were struck by any missile, while Reuters confirmed that Iran fired a missile against the US Navy.

❗️UAE air defenses are now dealing with a missile threat again.

S Korean media report that the IRGC attacked a ship in the Strait, which is associated with S Korea.

❗️Explosions heard in the Dubai & Ajman regions of the UAE.

❗️IRGC ATTACK ON UAE

❗️Renewed missile alerts in the UAE.

❗️BALLISTIC MISSILE LAUNCHED FROM BUSHEHR, IRAN.

❗️A major fire has erupted in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone after an Iranian drone strike.

⚡️Iranian IRGC Navy is broadcasting on the radio to all ships & vessels that the Strait of Hormuz is again completely closed & passage is prohibited for all countries.

The IRGC promises to attack all ships that do not comply with the requirements.

Following the attacks in Dubai: all landings at Dubai airport have been stopped & planes are circling in the air

⚡️- UAE confirms 3 Indians were injured in the Iranian attack on the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone.

❗️BREAKING - INTEL :- BALLISTIC MISSILE LAUNCH DETECTED FROM HORMUZGAN, IRAN.

⚡️An official source in the UAE told CNN that the Emirates estimate that a US & Israeli attack on Iran may occur within the next 24 hours.

⚡️ Channel 12 reports an Israeli security official as saying: "We are closely monitoring the developments in the region, ready to defend & attack."

❗️| CENTCOM: 6 Iranian gunboats were eliminated.

❗️— NEW: Israel has raised its alert level in light of the events in the Gulf, according to Kan News.

⚡️Report on launches towards Oman

❗️BREAKING: Bahrain declares a nat'l state of emergency.

Trump threatened to wipe Iran off the face of the earth if it attacks US ships escorting vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump made this statement in an interview with Fox News.

@IntelSlava