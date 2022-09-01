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Karlyn Borysenko LIVE INVESTIGATION Rochester- NY schools exposed
Karlyn Borysenkohttps://www.facebook.com/activelyunwoke/videos/1104882253736902
https://www.amazon.com/Actively-Unwoke-Ultimate-Fighting-Insanity/dp/1637582722
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RtcEPB_g72g
LIVE INVESTIGATION: Rochester, NY schools exposed